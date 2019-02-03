Alhaji Abudulai Issah Munkaila told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that people took the president's determination to end the protracted chieftaincy conflict in Dagbon with a pinch of salt.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo has surprised the whole of Dagbon by putting up workable measures that led to the enskinment of our Overlord," he told the GNA.

She continued: “I can tell you that all Dagombas are happy with the new King as both royal gates participated fully in his selection.

“When President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance that he would solve the Dagbon issue, a lot of people took it with a pinch of salt, but it is now clear that he meant business and Dagbon is grateful for that.”

He called on the President and his entire administration to draw a special programme that would attract investors to the area, now that peace was prevailing there.

"We are all grateful for President Nana Akufo-Addo and his administration for clearing the biggest hurdle in the political and socio-economic development of Dagbon and we the citizens of the area will also play our roles responsibly to ensure the perpetual development of the area,” he said.

On January 18, 2019, the Chief of Savelugu, Abukari Mahama, was selected as the new Yaa-Naa.

A week ago, he was ourdoored at a colourful traditional ceremony in Yendi which was attended by President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama.