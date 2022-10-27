Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians on the poor economy on October 30

This comes after incessant calls by Ghanaians on the President to address the nation on the economic challenges.

According to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information, a cabinet retreat on the economy will be held today and on Friday and the President will deliver his address on Sunday.

Relatedly, fuel prices have shot up significantly by about 10 percent even before the fortnight review of petroleum products on Sunday, October 30, 2022, by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

This is coming despite a stable price of crude oil on the world market.

Pulse Ghana

In a report by Joy Business, it indicates some market leaders such as GOIL and TotalEnergies are selling petrol at ¢13.99 a liter while Petrosol and Engen, have increased prices for both petrol and diesel astronomically.