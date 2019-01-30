The delivery of the address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which mandates the President to at the beginning of each session of parliament, appear to deliver the SONA.

This was announced by the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu after the house resumed sitting from a 5-week recess.

The President is expected to keep Ghanaians up to speed on some of the achievements of his government as well as projections for the year.

Nana Akufo-Addo who said his government have spent the last two years in putting the country’s foundation on a strong footing, is also expected to brief Ghanaians on what they will be doing to ensure the people begin to reap the benefits.