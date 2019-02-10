The statement noted that the president will publicly present the Constitutional Instruments (C.I.s) to give effect to the new regions at the Jubilee House.

According to the statement, the President will on Tuesday present the CI for the creation of the North East and Savannah Regions.

On Wednesday he will present the CI for the creation of the Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

And then on Friday February 15, he will present the CI for the creation of the Western North and Oti Regions.

The creation of the six new regions follow a referendum in the affected areas in December, 2018.