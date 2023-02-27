ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo to meet Christian Atsu’s family today to finalize final funeral rites

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to meet the family of the late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu today.

Christian Atsu's family with Minister of Sports
Christian Atsu's family with Minister of Sports

The main purpose of the meeting is to finalize the final rites for the former Black Stars player.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yussif told the media that: “We will call on the President on Monday. Once we do that, the plan that the family has tabled before the Ministry and GFA would be made public because it is subject to the confirmation of the president. A funeral planning committee has also been set up to ensure a befitting funeral.”

The government has vowed to fully engage with the family in giving Atsu a proper burial.

Last Friday, discussions were completed between the Atsu family, Ghana Football Association representatives, and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif ahead of the late footballer’s final funeral rites.

Following the 7.8 magnitude catastrophe, Christian Atsu was discovered dead under the debris at his residence in the Turkish province of Hatay.

His body was subsequently brought to Ghana with government representatives, members of the football community, colleagues, supporters, and Ghanaians, in general offering their condolences to the bereaved family.

On March 4, 2023, the deceased footballer will be remembered with a one-week memorial observation at Adjiringanor in Accra.

