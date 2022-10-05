The meeting is expected to happen at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.
Akufo-Addo to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCES over galamsey today
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will, today meet the National House of Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) over the galamsey menace.
In a post by the Presidency, the meeting will focus on curbing the galamsey menace that is destroying river bodies across the country.
The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi, recently dispelled allegations that he is operating an illegal mining company.
Speaking on the recent controversy regarding one of his companies, Akonta Mining, Chairman Wontumi said he is open to any investigations the government will conduct on their operations.
“I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work,” he said on his TV station, Wontumi TV.
Mr. Boasiako also responded to speculation that he is involved in illegal mining, saying, “I want to tell the public that I am not into galamsey.”
“I have a large scale company which Akonta mining is under… All the required documents I have, I will make all available,” he added.
Akonta Mining Company Limited was said to have been operating unlawfully in the Nimri Tano forest reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.
According to the government, while the mining company has a lease to undertake mining operations in some parts of Samreboi, the company has no mineral right to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri forest reserve.
