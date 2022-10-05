Akufo-Addo to meet National House of Chiefs, MMDCES over galamsey today

In a post by the Presidency, the meeting will focus on curbing the galamsey menace that is destroying river bodies across the country.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi, recently dispelled allegations that he is operating an illegal mining company.

Speaking on the recent controversy regarding one of his companies, Akonta Mining, Chairman Wontumi said he is open to any investigations the government will conduct on their operations.

“I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work,” he said on his TV station, Wontumi TV.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Boasiako also responded to speculation that he is involved in illegal mining, saying, “I want to tell the public that I am not into galamsey.”

“I have a large scale company which Akonta mining is under… All the required documents I have, I will make all available,” he added.

Akonta Mining Company Limited was said to have been operating unlawfully in the Nimri Tano forest reserve in the Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.