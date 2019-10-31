This tour will form part of the regional tours the president has embarked on since the beginning of the year.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who made this known at a media briefing in Accra yesterday said, “On Monday, 4th November, the President will kick off the tour in Ho Central with a meeting with the Regional Security Council.”

According to him, President Akufo-Addo would go to Adaklu and Akatsi to inspect infrastructural projects and also attend the 30th anniversary of the Akatsi District Assembly.

President Akufo-Addo would then grace a durbar of the chiefs and people of Aflao, he announced.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

On Tuesday, 5th November, the President would interact with some students and tutors of selected senior high schools in Ho and at Vakpo, according to the Minister. “He will also attend durbars at Dzolokpuita, Kpeve and commission a dormitory block at the Vakpo Senior High School,” he added.

“The President is expected to also visit the Volta Star Textiles and lay foundation stone for railway before departing to Accra on November 5,” Mr. Nkrumah disclosed.