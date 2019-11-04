The President will kick off the tour in Ho Central with a meeting with the Regional Security Council.

President Akufo-Addo would go to Adaklu and Akatsi to inspect infrastructural projects and also attend the 30th anniversary of the Akatsi District Assembly.

He will then grace a durbar of the chiefs and people of Aflao.

On Tuesday, 5th November, the President will interact with some students and tutors of selected senior high schools in Ho and at Vakpo. He will also attend durbars at Dzolokpuita, Kpeve and commission a dormitory block at the Vakpo Senior High School.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Presidents visit, work has resumed on some main roads in the Volta Region.

Agitations have been rife over the past few months with social media campaign #FixVoltaRoads, to mount pressure on the government to pay attention to the numerous bad roads in the region.

Among the very bad roads are the Eastern Corridor Road, Ho-Aflao Road, as well as the Sogakope Bridge, among others.