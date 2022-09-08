Akufo-Addo wishes Queen Elizabeth the best amid her health concerns

Doctors placed Queen Elizabeth II, who is 96, under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands.

In a post on social media, President Akufo-Addo said the thoughts of Ghanaians are with the British Royal family in these difficult moments.

"My thoughts and the thoughts of all Ghanaians, at home and abroad, are with Queen Elizabeth II, the British Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth, the organization of which Ghana is a proud member, and her family, in these difficult moments. I wish her the best and God’s blessings."