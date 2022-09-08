RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo wishes Queen Elizabeth the best amid her health concerns

Evans Annang

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a good wish message to Queen Elizabeth II, the British Monarch.

President Akufo-Addo and Queen Elizabeth

Reports in the United Kingdom indicates that Queen Elizabeth’s health in the last few days has raised concerns for the British Royal family.

Doctors placed Queen Elizabeth II, who is 96, under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands.

In a post on social media, President Akufo-Addo said the thoughts of Ghanaians are with the British Royal family in these difficult moments.

"My thoughts and the thoughts of all Ghanaians, at home and abroad, are with Queen Elizabeth II, the British Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth, the organization of which Ghana is a proud member, and her family, in these difficult moments. I wish her the best and God’s blessings."

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
