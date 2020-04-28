According to the NDC COVID-19 team member, the last address by the president was totally needless.
Alex Segbefia disclosed that since the president didn't announce any major directive in terms of a lockdown or ortherside, the address could have been through a communique.
He said, “I would’ve advised the President not to address us on Sunday. He could’ve sent a comminique to give us the COVID-19 update. But if he had to go through with it, I would’ve asked him to keep to the script and not make it a political address”.
According to him the only COVID-19 update given by the President over the weekend was on the extension of the ban on public gatherings.
The politician mentioned, “given the fact that the President addresses us regularly when he wants to lift or increase a lockdown, he did little this time around because the rest of his address appeared to be a political speech on a political platform”.
On his authority, the President used a platform from which citizens access information on COVID-19, to talk about hospitals that were impossible to build in one year.
“The mention of the hospitals had no business in the President’s address”, he emphasised.