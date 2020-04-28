According to the NDC COVID-19 team member, the last address by the president was totally needless.

Alex Segbefia disclosed that since the president didn't announce any major directive in terms of a lockdown or ortherside, the address could have been through a communique.

He said, “I would’ve advised the President not to address us on Sunday. He could’ve sent a comminique to give us the COVID-19 update. But if he had to go through with it, I would’ve asked him to keep to the script and not make it a political address”.

According to him the only COVID-19 update given by the President over the weekend was on the extension of the ban on public gatherings.

President Akufo-Addo

The politician mentioned, “given the fact that the President addresses us regularly when he wants to lift or increase a lockdown, he did little this time around because the rest of his address appeared to be a political speech on a political platform”.

On his authority, the President used a platform from which citizens access information on COVID-19, to talk about hospitals that were impossible to build in one year.

“The mention of the hospitals had no business in the President’s address”, he emphasised.