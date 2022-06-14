Akufo-Addo’s cathedral is being built on lies and deceit - Kofi Oduro

The outspoken man of God said this constitutes to deceit and lies.

“Anybody who will say there is no need for a national cathedral has missed the point because we have a national mosque. The essence and the need for a national cathedral are 100 percent perfect but the way we are going about it, if we are not careful, even Christians will say it offends God”, he said.

“The way government is going about this whole thing; let me use the national mosque for example not a cedi of this nation was used for the construction of the national mosque. It was built by the Turkish government and the Muslim community in Ghana. Why can’t we do the same with the national cathedral? Why are we going to tax this on the nation?”

“There are certain things that are not right. The president made a personal vow to God. That vow must be redeemed but not this strategy, not this method”.

“The purpose is perfect. We need a national cathedral [but] your methodology is wrong”, he told the president, insisting: “Absolutely wrong”.

“You told us that state fund would not be used. No state funds are required. That’s deception. That’s a lie. You are building something for God”, he said.