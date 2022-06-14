He said the President initially said no government funds will be spent in the construction, however recent events have proved otherwise.
Akufo-Addo’s cathedral is being built on lies and deceit - Kofi Oduro
Prophet Kofi Oduro, General Overseer of the Alabaster International Ministry has chided the Akufo-Addo government for building a national cathedral.
The outspoken man of God said this constitutes to deceit and lies.
“Anybody who will say there is no need for a national cathedral has missed the point because we have a national mosque. The essence and the need for a national cathedral are 100 percent perfect but the way we are going about it, if we are not careful, even Christians will say it offends God”, he said.
“The way government is going about this whole thing; let me use the national mosque for example not a cedi of this nation was used for the construction of the national mosque. It was built by the Turkish government and the Muslim community in Ghana. Why can’t we do the same with the national cathedral? Why are we going to tax this on the nation?”
“There are certain things that are not right. The president made a personal vow to God. That vow must be redeemed but not this strategy, not this method”.
“The purpose is perfect. We need a national cathedral [but] your methodology is wrong”, he told the president, insisting: “Absolutely wrong”.
“You told us that state fund would not be used. No state funds are required. That’s deception. That’s a lie. You are building something for God”, he said.
In his view, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could have just invited businessmen and women to the Jubilee House and put his funding request before them and would be surprised that just one person would have given $100,000,000 toward the construction of the national cathedral.
