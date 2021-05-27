Akufo-Addo’s comments on burnt excavators very reckless - Murtala Mohammed

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker said Nana Akufo-Addo’s comments are very reckless.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM in Accra, Hon. Mohammed said President Akufo-Addo being the first gentleman of the land should be the last person to attempt flouting the laws of the land.

“This country is a country that is ruled by laws and perhaps the President was presumably ignorant of the Act (Minerals and Mining Act), but I don’t think that he was. I just think he was just being reckless in his statement, and I say so because he is a lawyer of good standing, and he has been in practice for a long time. I believe that at the time, the Minerals and Mining Act of this country was passed, he was an MP, and he ought to have known that there are laws governing the conduct of those who engage in that business (galamsey), and it is scandalous more so when you have a country that is ruled by laws and the conduct of every single individual in this country is determined by rules and regulations including the conduct of the President.”

“For him, regardless of these palpable laws as stated and known to him and having said what he said, clearly, it is reckless on his part.”

Pulse Ghana

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, asked persons who are dissatisfied with the government’s approach in dealing with the ‘galamsey’ menace, particularly the burning of excavators and other equipment to “go to court to vindicate their position”.

The President said he remains strongly opposed to the activity of illegal mining and the destruction of the country’s land, water, and forest resources, and will ensure that everything possible is done to stop such activities.

“I know there are some who believe that the ongoing exercise of ridding our water bodies and forest zones of harmful equipment and machinery is unlawful and in some cases harsh.”