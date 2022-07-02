RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo’s decision to go to the IMF is welcoming – John Mahama

Evans Annang

Former President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that the Akufo-Addo government has finally done the right thing by seeking support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

John Mahama
John Mahama

He said though the government has kept the decision a little late, it is a good one to help Ghana’s struggling economy.

In a statement, Mahama said the announcement by the government is important to help address the many challenges that have plagued the Ghanaian economy.

“I welcome President Akufo-Addo’s decision to formally engage the IMF with the view to entering into a programme under the Fund. Though belated, it should mark an important step towards addressing the dire economic situation, which has left Ghanaians wallowing under intense suffering and hardships,” he said.

John Mahama also called on President Akufo-Addo to sideline Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in the IMF negotiations.

“He has lost credibility and the trust and confidence of stakeholders in our economy. President Akufo-Addo must take a bold decision to replace his finance minister immediately with a more assured and competent person who is willing and able to work tirelessly to turn our almost hopeless situation around,” Mahama indicated.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

He further reiterated his earlier call for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to be removed from his post as the chairman of the economic management team “given his obvious failures.”

READ JOHN MAHAMA’S FULL STATEMENT BELOW

I welcome President Akufo-Addo’s decision to formally engage the IMF with the view to entering into a programme under the Fund.

Though belated, it should mark an important step towards addressing the dire economic situation, which has left Ghanaians wallowing under intense suffering and hardships. Beyond the announcement of engagement with the IMF, a comprehensive home-grown programme should be fashioned out and presented to the Fund for support. It is imperative that a team of skilled and competent negotiators is put together to obtain the best set of measures with the Fund.

The Finance Minister who has supervised the disastrous collapse of the economy cannot and should not be part of the team of negotiators. He has lost credibility and the trust and confidence of stakeholders in our economy.

President Akufo-Addo must take a bold decision to replace his finance minister immediately with a more assured and competent person who is willing and able to work tirelessly to turn our almost hopeless situation around.

In addition, given his obvious failures, the Vice President must be relieved of his responsibility as Chair of the Economic Management Team to enable the President to reconstitute the team.

We must draw useful lessons from this episode and avoid cheap politicking with the economy; that can only yield the disastrous outcomes that have brought us here.

