Akufo-Addo’s government has no credible source of funding for Agenda 111 - Akandoh

This, he said, will pose a challenge in the completion of all the hospitals promised by the Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking to Accra based Starr FM, he said due to the lack of credible funding sources, the timeline for the completion keeps changing.

“That is clear, I mean there is no ambiguity in that, let’s see where we came from. You remember that in 2020 the President promised us that he was going to build 88 hospitals within one year, its public records.

“So at the end of 2021 we were expecting that we will see 88 hospitals but that didn’t come on, he increased it to 111. Even if anything at all when he promised 88 hospital and it’s ambitious. He should have learnt lessons from there, he then promised 111,” he said.

He continued “When he promised 111 what the President is telling us is that he didn’t think through the project. The President didn’t cost the project, he didn’t look for source of funding for the project because as I speak to you now, nobody knows the source of funding for the project.”

The Ranking Member further explained that “For your information the budget of Ghana is public records, go check the records as far as Agenda 111 is concern an allocation of 580 million Ghana cedis was made. Ask yourself how many hospitals can that amount construct?”