RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo’s government has no credible source of funding for Agenda 111 - Akandoh

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Minority Spokesperson on Health, Mintah Akandoh has cast doubts over government’s ability to complete its ‘Agenda 111’ in 2024.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

According to him, there is no information on the funding sources of the project.

Recommended articles

This, he said, will pose a challenge in the completion of all the hospitals promised by the Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking to Accra based Starr FM, he said due to the lack of credible funding sources, the timeline for the completion keeps changing.

“That is clear, I mean there is no ambiguity in that, let’s see where we came from. You remember that in 2020 the President promised us that he was going to build 88 hospitals within one year, its public records.

“So at the end of 2021 we were expecting that we will see 88 hospitals but that didn’t come on, he increased it to 111. Even if anything at all when he promised 88 hospital and it’s ambitious. He should have learnt lessons from there, he then promised 111,” he said.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
Kwabena Mintah Akandoh ece-auto-gen

He continued “When he promised 111 what the President is telling us is that he didn’t think through the project. The President didn’t cost the project, he didn’t look for source of funding for the project because as I speak to you now, nobody knows the source of funding for the project.”

The Ranking Member further explained that “For your information the budget of Ghana is public records, go check the records as far as Agenda 111 is concern an allocation of 580 million Ghana cedis was made. Ask yourself how many hospitals can that amount construct?”

President Akufo-Addo when addressing Ghana’s Parliament on the State of the Nation on Wednesday March 30, 2022 has admitted that the initial schedule he gave for the completion of the Agenda 111 was overly ambitious.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Parliament finally approves e-levy

Ken Ofori-Atta - Finance Minister

Incessant road accidents: National Road Safety Authority useless – NPP man

Gory accident

Free SHS is only producing quantity and not quality students - Prof. Addae Mensah

Professor Ivan Addae Mensah

Wearing of face mask is no longer mandatory beginning Monday, March 28 - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo