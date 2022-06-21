Akufo-Addo’s government has registered the National Cathedral as a private entity - Ablakwa alleges

In a post on social media, the NDC lawmaker said the Akufo-Addo government is concealing a lot of information on the cathedral.

“Another troubling falsehood we have detected is that even though the June 17 press release claims that the National Cathedral of Ghana is a “state-owned company” and thus a “public and not a private” entity, the incorporation documents in our possession reveals rather curiously that the National Cathedral of Ghana is registered as PRIVATE (see evidence attached).

“The list of falsehoods, misrepresentations, opacity, lawlessness and blatant corruption associated with this cathedral project is now a bottomless pit.”

Pulse Ghana

“Christians in Ghana may have to declare a 40-day intense fasting and prayer to purge and rescue Akufo-Addo’s drowning cathedral of lies,” Mr. Ablakwa wrote on his Facebook wall.

It will be recalled that the National Cathedral Secretariat issued a statement on June 17, portions of which addressed issues regarding whether or not the Cathedral was a public or private entity.

“In his first official announcement on the project on March 6, 2017, the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] underscored the nature of the project as a national cathedral for interdenominational worship services for the nation.