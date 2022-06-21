RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo’s government has registered the National Cathedral as a private entity - Ablakwa alleges

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu has once again released an expose on the controversial National Cathedral.

Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral

He has disclosed that the National Cathedral has been registered as a private entity, contrary to what the National Cathedral Secretariat told Ghanaians.

In a post on social media, the NDC lawmaker said the Akufo-Addo government is concealing a lot of information on the cathedral.

“Another troubling falsehood we have detected is that even though the June 17 press release claims that the National Cathedral of Ghana is a “state-owned company” and thus a “public and not a private” entity, the incorporation documents in our possession reveals rather curiously that the National Cathedral of Ghana is registered as PRIVATE (see evidence attached).

“The list of falsehoods, misrepresentations, opacity, lawlessness and blatant corruption associated with this cathedral project is now a bottomless pit.”

National Cathedral Pulse Ghana

“Christians in Ghana may have to declare a 40-day intense fasting and prayer to purge and rescue Akufo-Addo’s drowning cathedral of lies,” Mr. Ablakwa wrote on his Facebook wall.

It will be recalled that the National Cathedral Secretariat issued a statement on June 17, portions of which addressed issues regarding whether or not the Cathedral was a public or private entity.

“In his first official announcement on the project on March 6, 2017, the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] underscored the nature of the project as a national cathedral for interdenominational worship services for the nation.

“Subsequent elaborations led to three main reasons as the rationale for the projects, namely gesture of thanksgiving, symbol of the Christian presence and contributions to the nation and a personal pledge to God.”

