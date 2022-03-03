Akufo-Addo’s govt deliberately destroyed my business - Asiedu Nketia

Speaking in an interview on Starr FM, he said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government intentionally targets businesses of their political opponents.

“They would destroy your business thinking that when you are weak financially you will come begging them for help. Yes, my businesses have been destroyed. Everybody knows I am into block making and I have four. None of them is functioning properly. One is limping and the three have stopped production.

“I had one in Dodowa where a District Assembly came that they had awarded a contract and wanted pavement blocks and I had a lot. They came we entered into a document and I have to supply those pavement blocks to them after supplying, the project is done and commissioned. But the Assembly has refused to pay the contractor so all the monies I used in buying raw materials has locked up,” he narrated.

He continued “They deliberately haven’t pay the contractor, the funding is from a secured source. So we knew about that and the assembly committed itself on paper. That let the contractor take those things, we (Assembly) have undertaken to pay you, but it never happened. The money is still there but they have decided not to pay.”

The NDC, recently, reported the Akufo-Addo government to the Commonwealth Secretariat over political persecution.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said the petition is to draw the attention of the international body to instances of abuse of the judiciary, political persecutions, and abuse of human rights.