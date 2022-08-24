RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo’s govt has implemented good systems to stop corruption - Bawumia

Evans Annang

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded the efforts of the government in its corruption fight.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been leading the digitization drive in this administration.
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been leading the digitization drive in this administration.

He said the Akufo-Addo led administration has done so much to nip corruption in the bud.

Speaking at the 59th annual session of the Ghana Baptist Convention at Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday (23 August 2022), the vice-president bemoaned the debilitating effects of corruption on national development, and affirmed the government’s vigorous commitment to its fight.

With a burning desire to make access to public services easier, more accessible and free of corruption, the Akufo-Addo government thus took the decision to embrace digitalization and infuse technology into the national fibre. The results have been remarkable so far, according to Dr Bawumia.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Pulse Ghana

“This government is building a system that will enhance transparency, promote accountability, discipline, trustworthiness and enable inclusiveness.”

“It’s not based on who you know and interpersonal relationships, thus promoting efficient public sector management, public services delivery and eliminating the incentives for bribery and corruption.”

““You fight corruption with systems, you do not fight corruption with rhetoric; and so, in this regard we have been trying to put systems in place; we’re trying to identify everybody uniquely and that is why we’re issuing the GhanaCard. Every property has a digital address. Today there is no need to pay a bribe for your passport. No ‘goro’ boys are involved in passport acquisition; you go online you pay for it; and it can even be delivered to your house.”

“Driver’s license is also very simple, it’s one of the most advanced systems that we have implemented in the world and therefore you don’t need any ‘goro’ boy to get a driver’s license.”

While touting the successes chalked so far, Vice President Bawumia pointed out that the fight against corruption can only be won if we all contribute our quota, and called on all, including the Church, to partner Government in the fight.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Paul Adom Otchere

KKD’s comments on Ken Ofori-Atta were borne out of envy, jealousy – Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere and Captain Smart

Paul Adom-Otchere is my senior but he's a fool — Captain Smart

Krobo residents

Soldiers allegedly beat Krobo residents over installation of prepaid metres

Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Duffuor and Kwabena Agyapong

6 presidential aspirants and their high schools