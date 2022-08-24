Akufo-Addo’s govt has implemented good systems to stop corruption - Bawumia

Speaking at the 59th annual session of the Ghana Baptist Convention at Ejura in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday (23 August 2022), the vice-president bemoaned the debilitating effects of corruption on national development, and affirmed the government’s vigorous commitment to its fight.

With a burning desire to make access to public services easier, more accessible and free of corruption, the Akufo-Addo government thus took the decision to embrace digitalization and infuse technology into the national fibre. The results have been remarkable so far, according to Dr Bawumia.

Pulse Ghana

“This government is building a system that will enhance transparency, promote accountability, discipline, trustworthiness and enable inclusiveness.”

“It’s not based on who you know and interpersonal relationships, thus promoting efficient public sector management, public services delivery and eliminating the incentives for bribery and corruption.”

““You fight corruption with systems, you do not fight corruption with rhetoric; and so, in this regard we have been trying to put systems in place; we’re trying to identify everybody uniquely and that is why we’re issuing the GhanaCard. Every property has a digital address. Today there is no need to pay a bribe for your passport. No ‘goro’ boys are involved in passport acquisition; you go online you pay for it; and it can even be delivered to your house.”

“Driver’s license is also very simple, it’s one of the most advanced systems that we have implemented in the world and therefore you don’t need any ‘goro’ boy to get a driver’s license.”