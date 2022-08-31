Akufo-Addo’s govt is Ghana's best ever in the fight against corruption – Pius Hadzide

“This is one of the administrations that has taken the fight against corruption to the doorsteps of everyone including appointees, and it was not just by word of mouth, government has substantially supported anti-graft agencies. It is on record that the former Auditor-General [Daniel Yaw Domelevo] admitted that unprecedented investments were made by this same administration into his work. For the first time during his time, vehicles and some other logistics were given to support the office.” “This same government established the office of the Special Prosecutor. We even went ahead to appoint someone who was a strong member of the opposition NDC to head the office and gave him unprecedented budgetary allocation to help him do his work,” Mr. Hadzide argued out his point on Face to Face on Citi TV. “Pound for pound, I believe that this is a more disciplined and committed administration as far as protecting the public purse is concerned. And more importantly, this is a President who is interested in investigating appointees, even at the most flimsy excuses.”