Akufo-Addo’s govt must stop the COVID-19 test extortion at KIA - Okudzeto Ablakwa

In an interview on Joy FM, he said the Akufo-Addo government is aiding Frontline Healthcare Services to extort from people.

“One of the cardinal expectations I have for 2022 which is a view shared by many is that the extortion going on at the Kotoka International Airport by Frontline Healthcare Services Limited which is fully supported by the Akufo-Addo administration, that extortion must stop.”

“Charging $50 for ECOWAS nationals and $150 for non-ECOWAS nationals for one antigen test, not a PCR test must stop.”

He added that “all over the world, we are witnessing a drastic decline in the cost of these tests” but “Ghana has been at this for almost 2 years.”

Pulse Ghana

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has been criticized by the opposition and some Ghanaians on the charges since it was implemented in 2020.

The North Tongu legislator disclosed that should government fail to provide a review by the end of February on the cost of Covid-19 testing at the airport, stringent actions will be taken to force its hands.