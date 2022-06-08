Akufo-Addo’s govt released $25 million as seed money for National Cathedral in 2020 – Okudzeto Ablakwa

This revelation comes amidst the recent release of another GHS25 million as seed money for the Cathedral in March, 2022.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Ablakwa said contrary to legal requirements, the government concealed “this ginormous GHS142.7million from Parliament as they deliberately failed to disclose this item as part of their expenditure returns of 2020 during the 2021 budget consideration in Parliament.”

The lawmaker said so far, adding this latest exposé to his previous leaks, the Akufo-Addo government has spent GHS199,832,603.00 of taxpayer funds on a cathedral which was originally presented to Ghanaians as a personal pledge to God that will not be executed with taxpayer funds.

In the name of a cathedral project, Mr Ablakwa again alleged that a corrupt slush fund has been created to siphon taxpayer funds from the suffering masses on the blind side of Parliament, the Auditor-General, CSOs and other accountability systems.

“Instructively, these illegal diversions took place when government was engaged in massive vote-buying to win the 2020 elections; it was also the period COVID-19 had peaked and placed enormous pressure on our health delivery as many Ghanaians died, and yet President Akufo-Addo claimed he couldn’t find the resources to fulfill his Agenda 111 pledge of building new hospitals,” he stated.

“I have no doubt in my mind that were Jesus Christ to return to Earth at this moment, He will pick up His whip again and visit Ghana’s cathedral construction site as He did to those who corrupted His Temple in Jerusalem,” Mr Ablakwa added.