Akufo-Addo’s govt to introduce electric-powered trotro’s in Ghana soon – Dep. Transport Minister

Speaking at a forum organised by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Accra, he said: “We are currently developing an e-mobility policy to guide the deployment and scaling up of electric vehicles in the country”.

He announced: “We are also working assiduously to introduce the first-ever battery-powered electric buses for public transportation in Accra”.

“We attend conferences elsewhere in other countries and all the buses that are used are electric vehicles”, he observed, wondering: “How long is Ghana going to wait before we also start getting into that space?”

At the same event, Mr Tampuli, while speaking on some measures being put in place to improve Ghana’s transportation sector, said the government is working at having a national air carrier while strengthening the rail lines, sear and airports.

Pulse Ghana

“We have embarked on massive infrastructure developments to improve all our seaports, airports and railway connectivity”, he noted.

“Currently, two of our regional domestic airports in Kumasi and Tamale are being upgraded into international status”, he updated.

“We have also set out to establish a national airline with a private strategic partner to support our vision of positioning Ghana as an aviation hub of West Africa and beyond”, he reported.