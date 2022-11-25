Akufo-Addo’s govt to spend GH¢80 million on National Cathedral in 2023 – Okudzeto Ablakwa

He said the Ministry for Finance for the first time is finally seeking for parliament’s approval for the disbursement of funds to the tune of 80 million Ghana cedis towards the project by capturing it in the budget.

“After all the lawlessness, deception, falsehood, illogicality and dishonesty about the National Cathedral being a Contingency Project; the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta government has finally been forced to do what is right by capturing a specific allocation of GH¢80million at page 195 in the 2023 Budget for parliamentary approval,” the MP shared in a Facebook post.

The government has been accused of disbursing funds towards the National Cathedral project without prior approval from parliament.

According to critics of the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta he has supervised the allocation of millions of cedis for the project without prior approval from parliament.

Pulse Ghana

However, Mr Ofori-Atta recently appeared before a committee hearing a censure motion against him and explained that the money disbursed was from the government’s contingency vault which was approved by parliament.

In an earlier statement, the Finance Minister announced that ¢339m has been spent so far on the Cathedral.

Also, the ministry, in a document submitted to the ad hoc committee that recently investigated Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on seven allegations over which a censure motion has been filed against him, noted that a total amount of ¢113,040,654.86 has been paid to Messers Sir David Adjaye and Associates, the consulting firm working on the cathedral.