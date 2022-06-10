Akufo-Addo’s lack of reshuffling affecting Ghana’s development – Prof. Gyampo

In a post on social media, Prof. Gyampo said reshuffling will afford Ghana the best of brains to help it develop.

“The president’s inability to undertake a major reshuffle of his ministers has palpably denied Ghana of the brains, talents and expertise that could have been tapped for national development. Are these the only men? This precedent isn’t worth emulating!,” Gyampo posted on Facebook.

In a recent interview, Prof. Gyampo advised the government to put on hold its decision to build a national cathedral.

He said it will be okay for the men of God to raise funds to make the hospitals in the country better for the citizens of Ghana rather than raising funds for the construction of a church building.

According to him, "There is the urgent need for these pastors at the forefront of raising funds for the construction of the church house to channel these efforts at making some of the government’s social intervention programmes such as Free Senior High School and School Feeding Programme among others in the country better."

He stated that the Free SHS policy is one major programme that needs the intervention of the clergy as the construction of the cathedral in his view is a misplaced priority.

Pulse Ghana

His reactions come after the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Finance authorized the release of GH¢25 million for the construction of the National Cathedral in Accra.

A letter dated 31st March and written to the Controller and Accountant General Department (CAGD) by the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Atta said: "Authority is hereby granted to release the sum of 25million Ghana Cedis as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of the outstanding claim from RIBADE."

This matter has raised concerns among some Ghanaians especially the Minority in Parliament.