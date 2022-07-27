Akufo-Addo’s recent comment on the National Cathedral is insulting - Okudzeto Ablakwa

In a post on social media, the NDC lawmaker said Nana Akufo-Addo insulted the sensibilities of Ghanaians with his comments.

“PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO DELIBERATELY FAILED TO ADDRESS THE REAL AND GERMANE CONCERNS OF THE GHANAIAN PEOPLE IN HIS LATEST RATHER OBFUSCATING AND OFFENSIVE SPEECH ON HIS INFAMOUS NATIONAL CATHEDRAL PROJECT.

THESE ARE THE FUNDAMENTAL ISSUES HE REFUSED TO ADDRESS”, he wrote.

The President said that the National Cathedral, when completed, would provide an interdenominational space for worship, and will serve to insert God at the centre of the nation building efforts.

He also said it provide an official venue of worship for state occasions in a nation that is predominantly Christian, that is a nation where more than seventy percent (70%) of the people are self-confessed Christians.

Mr Akufo-Addo said these at the 19th plenary assembly of the symposium of episcopal conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), on Tuesday, 26th July 2022, on the theme “Ownership of SECAM; security and migration in africa and the islands.”