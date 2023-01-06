Alan Kyeremanten's resignation is a little too late – Ben Ephson

Speaking on Asaase Radio in Accra, Mr. Ephson said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful should have left the government long ago.

“I can confirm that it’s true,” Ephson said. “It’s been too long in coming. We should expect a reshuffle in the coming weeks. By Tuesday or Wednesday it will be clear.”

Reports by stated that Alan tendered his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Pulse Ghana

It is, however, unclear why he resigned after serving at the Trade Ministry since 2017, and it is believed that he took the decision to enable him properly focus on his presidential ambition.