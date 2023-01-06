He, however, said that it comes a little too late due to the presidential ambitions of the former Minister.
Alan Kyeremanten's resignation is a little too late – Ben Ephson
Pollster Ben Ephson has said that the resignation of the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kojo Kyeremanten is a step in the right direction.
Speaking on Asaase Radio in Accra, Mr. Ephson said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful should have left the government long ago.
“I can confirm that it’s true,” Ephson said. “It’s been too long in coming. We should expect a reshuffle in the coming weeks. By Tuesday or Wednesday it will be clear.”
Reports by stated that Alan tendered his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
It is, however, unclear why he resigned after serving at the Trade Ministry since 2017, and it is believed that he took the decision to enable him properly focus on his presidential ambition.
He has served as trade minister since President Nana Akufo-Addo came to power in 2017.
