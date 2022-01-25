According to him, dressing in more indigenous wear is part of his resolve to change the dress code and code of conduct of parliamentarians.
Alban Bagbin ditches Speaker's cloak and wears traditional regalia to Parliament
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin who earlier announced that he will not wear the cloak of the Speaker on regular sitting days has fulfilled his promise.
Describing the cloak worn by speakers as aristocratic, Bagbin explained that he would only wear it for ceremonial purposes.
He said "You may be seeing me more in traditional dresses. I may use that [the cloak] only for ceremonial occasions, which is what is in the literature of Ghana concerning that cloak and gown.
"We also have to provide the market for our produce. We cannot always rely on what others manufacture and sell to us when we are capable of manufacturing even better ones."
As the Members of Parliament resumes sitting today, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Alban Bagbin stormed the chamber in traditional regalia.
