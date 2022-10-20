Produce former MASLOC boss for trial — Court orders Alex Mould and Tamakloe

Earlier, State prosecutors filed an application that seeks to haul the two sureties who satisfied the bail conditions of Sedinam over her continuous absence from the trial.

Sedinam had sought permission from the court to seek treatment outside the country and failed to return to stand trial.

But the court in its ruling on an application for forfeiture of recognisance of sureties filed by the State said it was clear that the accused person had absconded.

The Court said the sureties had also stopped producing letters to it (court) on the accused’s medical conditions.

It said the accused person had breached her bail bond terms and that the sureties should be held liable.

Pulse Ghana

Led by Mrs. Stella Ohene Appiah, a Principal State Attorney, argued that the accused person had abandoned trial because she had not returned to stand trial.

Alex Mould on his part prayed for the court to take steps to fast-track the processes for the accused person to come back to Ghana to stand trial.

Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu had pleaded not guilty to the eighty (80) counts of stealing and causing financial loss to the state.

The former MASLOC boss has been charged with causing loss to public property, improper payment of public funds, unauthorized commitment resulting in financial obligation for the government, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

According to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Mrs. Attionu was involved in the fraudulent disbursement of MASLOC funds in 2014.