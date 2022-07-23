According to him, rather than taking the bag of money, the former President directed the investors to use the legal channels.
Alex Segbefia reveals how Atta Mills rejected $2 million from foreign investors
A former Deputy Chief of Staff under the NDC government has revealed that the late John Evans Atta Mills once rejected $2 million in cash that was offered to him by some foreign investors.
He noted that Atta Mills was never moved by money and always ensured that the right things were done when he was President.
“He was in a room, they brought money, I was there, almost US$2 million in a bag,” Mr. Segbefia said on GTV’s Breakfast show, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“He said, 'take it to the party headquarters. You are a foreign company. We don’t do with foreign money, so pass it through your local company and send it to the party headquarters and have it registered.'
"The people got into their plane and left with the money. So he was not moved by money.”
The former Health Minister further eulogised the late Atta Mills as a selfless leader, who always knew what he wanted.
“The one thing that disturbs most politicians and all of us in our lives when we are growing is about money, how to make money. This was a guy who was a Fulbright scholar.
"At 27, he got his doctorate, and became a professor. He could have gone into private industry and been a millionaire within two, three years. He decided that he was going to be a lecturer,” he added.
Atta Mills passed away in July 2012, becoming Ghana’s first sitting President to die while holding the role.
