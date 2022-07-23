Alex Segbefia reveals how Atta Mills rejected $2 million from foreign investors

He noted that Atta Mills was never moved by money and always ensured that the right things were done when he was President.

Pulse Ghana

“He was in a room, they brought money, I was there, almost US$2 million in a bag,” Mr. Segbefia said on GTV’s Breakfast show, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“He said, 'take it to the party headquarters. You are a foreign company. We don’t do with foreign money, so pass it through your local company and send it to the party headquarters and have it registered.'

"The people got into their plane and left with the money. So he was not moved by money.”

Pulse Ghana

The former Health Minister further eulogised the late Atta Mills as a selfless leader, who always knew what he wanted.

“The one thing that disturbs most politicians and all of us in our lives when we are growing is about money, how to make money. This was a guy who was a Fulbright scholar.

"At 27, he got his doctorate, and became a professor. He could have gone into private industry and been a millionaire within two, three years. He decided that he was going to be a lecturer,” he added.