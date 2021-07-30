All confiscated rosewoods will be used for National Cathedral - Abu Jinapor

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, announced that this will begin with the five containers of rosewood impounded at the Tema Port last month.

“The government is making the decision to take all rosewood confiscated towards the construction of the National Cathedral, so in addition to the ban on the export, all rosewood confiscated should and will be donated to the National Cathedral.”

“When the National Cathedral turns out to have enough rosewood, we will take other measures; either to donate it to other public institutions and if we are minded to have a public auction for domestic use, rest assured it will be done with a sense of integrity,” Mr. Jinapor said.

Pulse Ghana

At the mid-year budget reading yesterday, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta said Ghanaians have to donate monthly towards the building of the Cathedral.