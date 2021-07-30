RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

All confiscated rosewoods will be used for National Cathedral - Abu Jinapor

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has disclosed that all illegal rosewoods confiscated by the government will be used to construct the National Cathedral.

Abu Jinapor
Abu Jinapor

He said the state has seized a large number of rosewood from illegal loggers and all that will be donated towards the project.

Recommended articles

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, announced that this will begin with the five containers of rosewood impounded at the Tema Port last month.

“The government is making the decision to take all rosewood confiscated towards the construction of the National Cathedral, so in addition to the ban on the export, all rosewood confiscated should and will be donated to the National Cathedral.”

“When the National Cathedral turns out to have enough rosewood, we will take other measures; either to donate it to other public institutions and if we are minded to have a public auction for domestic use, rest assured it will be done with a sense of integrity,” Mr. Jinapor said.

Police impounds 2 trucks of rosewood belonging to another Chinese national
Police impounds 2 trucks of rosewood belonging to another Chinese national Pulse Ghana

At the mid-year budget reading yesterday, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta said Ghanaians have to donate monthly towards the building of the Cathedral.

The government expects the $100-million inter-denominational cathedral to be ready by March 6, 2024.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

CID invites radio host, panelist for insulting Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former MCE under Kufuor found dead in an uncompleted building

mce

Appointees Nana Addo Sacked in 2018