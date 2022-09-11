RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

All deported Chinese ‘galamseyers’ are back – Small-scale miners cry

Andreas Kamasah

It is emerging that, aside from Aisha Huang who has been arrested for re-entering Ghana through illegal means after her deportation, other Chinese nationals who were also deported for the same illegal mining activities have equally returned to the country.

Chinese 'galamsey queen' Aisha Huang
Chinese 'galamsey queen' Aisha Huang

This has been alleged by the Small-scale Miners Association, which is raising alarm over the illegal mining activities of foreigners—a canker that successive governments have been struggling to nib in the bud.

Read Also

President of the association, Michael Kwadwo Peprah, is reported to have said that Aisha is just a small fish and that there are bigger and more powerful Chinese kingpins who are responsible for the illegal activities destroying Ghana’s farmlands and water bodies.

“These Chinese, if you could remember, when the inter-ministerial committee against illegal mining which was headed by Charles Bissiw was in action; they deported a lot of Chinese nationals from the country. You will be surprised that all these Chinese are back, not only Aisha. That emboldened her,” Peprah said, as quoted by 3news.com.

“It is not only her. There are major kingpins; more Chinese nationals who are engaging in these illegal activities. It was reported by some of our members that she was hiding and operating between Ghana and the Ivorian border around Enchi Dadieso enclave. Anytime our security agents went after her, she sneaked to Ivory Coast.”

READ ALSO: Picking money from the floor causes your salary to finish fast – Ajagurajah warns

In an interview with Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show, Peprah further alleged that Aisha Huang used the money she made from illegal mining activities to buy the consciences of powerful people in authority, emboldening her to act with impunity.

According to him, Aisha initially came to Ghana as a trader and operated a supermarket for the Chinese before subsequently venturing into the illegal mining business.

“It was in 2012 when there was an operation about deportation of some Chinese and that was how she got the chance to engage in mining somewhere in 2013,” Peprah recollected.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has requested dockets of Aisha Huang’s arrest, hinting that he will prosecute her for both her current offence and the old ones for which she was repatriated instead of being prosecuted.

Meanwhile, an Accra Circuit Court has remanded four Chinese nationals into custody for their alleged involvement in illegal small-scale mining activities. On Monday, September 5, when the suspects appeared before the court, they pleaded not guilty to the charge of engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without a license.

The suspects are Jong Li Huang, Huang Jei and Huiad Hua.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bernard Avle's wife laid to rest

Photos of Bernard Avle at the funeral of his wife will break your heart

Queen Eliazbeth II passed away on September 8, 2022

Here are 15 countries that had Queen Elizabeth as their Head of State

Togbe Afede rejects Kennedy Agyapong’s gifts

Togbe Afede rejects Kennedy Agyapong’s gifts at yam festival (videos)

The late Krachi East MCE

Krachi East MCE found dead in a Kumasi hotel