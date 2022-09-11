All deported Chinese ‘galamseyers’ are back – Small-scale miners cry

President of the association, Michael Kwadwo Peprah, is reported to have said that Aisha is just a small fish and that there are bigger and more powerful Chinese kingpins who are responsible for the illegal activities destroying Ghana’s farmlands and water bodies.

“These Chinese, if you could remember, when the inter-ministerial committee against illegal mining which was headed by Charles Bissiw was in action; they deported a lot of Chinese nationals from the country. You will be surprised that all these Chinese are back, not only Aisha. That emboldened her,” Peprah said, as quoted by 3news.com.

“It is not only her. There are major kingpins; more Chinese nationals who are engaging in these illegal activities. It was reported by some of our members that she was hiding and operating between Ghana and the Ivorian border around Enchi Dadieso enclave. Anytime our security agents went after her, she sneaked to Ivory Coast.”

In an interview with Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Sunrise Morning Show, Peprah further alleged that Aisha Huang used the money she made from illegal mining activities to buy the consciences of powerful people in authority, emboldening her to act with impunity.

According to him, Aisha initially came to Ghana as a trader and operated a supermarket for the Chinese before subsequently venturing into the illegal mining business.

“It was in 2012 when there was an operation about deportation of some Chinese and that was how she got the chance to engage in mining somewhere in 2013,” Peprah recollected.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has requested dockets of Aisha Huang’s arrest, hinting that he will prosecute her for both her current offence and the old ones for which she was repatriated instead of being prosecuted.

Meanwhile, an Accra Circuit Court has remanded four Chinese nationals into custody for their alleged involvement in illegal small-scale mining activities. On Monday, September 5, when the suspects appeared before the court, they pleaded not guilty to the charge of engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without a license.