Everybody Ghanaian support the e-levy because it will benefit us all – Roads Minister

Evans Annang

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has called on all Ghanaians to support the government in its implementation of the controversial electronic levy.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway
Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway

He said it is for good of the country if the levy is accepted by all Ghanaians.

Speaking on some of the benefits citizens stand to gain from the levy, the Minister said most of the social amenities the nation lacks will be constructed.

His words: “Everybody should support the e-levy which coming for our benefit and our own good to develop the infrastructural base of our country particularly the roads sector. It is a good thing for us because it is going to take us from our current stage to a level that will be appreciated by every Tom, Dick and Harry in this country.”

Mr. Amoako-Atta made these comments after an inspection of the two-tier Tamale interchange in the Northern Region on Thursday, January 6, 2021.

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta
Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta ece-auto-gen

In his 2022 Financial Statement and Budget, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced a new levy to be charged by government in 2022 on all electronic transactions to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.

He explained that the new E-levy will be a 1.75 per cent charge on all electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances to be borne by the sender except inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient.

Evans Annang

