Speaking on some of the benefits citizens stand to gain from the levy, the Minister said most of the social amenities the nation lacks will be constructed.

His words: “Everybody should support the e-levy which coming for our benefit and our own good to develop the infrastructural base of our country particularly the roads sector. It is a good thing for us because it is going to take us from our current stage to a level that will be appreciated by every Tom, Dick and Harry in this country.”

Mr. Amoako-Atta made these comments after an inspection of the two-tier Tamale interchange in the Northern Region on Thursday, January 6, 2021.

In his 2022 Financial Statement and Budget, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced a new levy to be charged by government in 2022 on all electronic transactions to widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.