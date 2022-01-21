All SHS students to take COVID-19 vaccine

In a release dated January 20, 2022, it said there have been periodic outbreaks of COVID-19 in SHS hence the need for the vaccine exercise.

It revealed that they received approval from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to expand persons eligible for vaccination to include 15-year-olds and above.

"The Ghana Health Service (GHS) working in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), commenced the vaccination of students who fall within the eligibility criteria, but the exercise had to be suspended during the vacation period. The students were however encouraged to get the vaccination in the communities where they live.

"Students who have already been vaccinated are required to bring their vaccination cards to school for inspection," the health service noted.

It also urged parents and all stakeholders to cooperate in making the vaccination exercise a success.