All unregistered sim cards will be blocked by the end of October – Communications Ministry

In a statement copied to the media, the Ministry said those who haven’t registered their sims are living on borrowed time.

“All SIM Cards that have been linked to Ghana Cards (i.e. completed Stage 1 registration), but have not completed their Stage 2 registration will be blocked from the end of October.

“This is not an extension of the deadline, but a temporary moratorium to encourage these individuals to complete the process. If they have any peculiar challenges, they should contact the NCA.

Pulse Ghana

“These good people have the Ghana card, have started the process, and will be encouraged to complete it with this gentle reminder. All other unregistered SIMs will also be blocked progressively,” the statement said.

According to the statement, these Cards are over 28 million.

“28,959,006 SIM Cards have been linked to Ghana Cards (Stage 1 registration); representing 67.28% of the 42,749,662 total SIM cards issued nationally.”

Meanwhile, some 18 million SIM Cards have been completely registered. These SIM Cards have gone through a two-stage process.

This amounts to 44.28% of active SIM Cards in the country at the moment.