Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

All you need to know about Kingsley Awuah-Darko


Profile All you need to know about former BOST MD Kingsley Awuah-Darko

Awuah-Darko has served his country in several capacities including the Directorship of SIC, City Investments Co. Ltd, and Roman Ridge School.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kingsley Awuah-Darko, former BOST MD play

Kingsley Awuah-Darko, former BOST MD

Kingsley Awuah Darko, former managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) & Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is a Banker by profession.

He has served his country in several capacities including the Directorship of SIC, City Investments Co. Ltd, and Roman Ridge School.

He has also served as project officer for Vanguard Assurance Co. Ltd. Kingsley Awuah Darko, born 4th January, 1969, holds a BA Law (Hons) from the University of Science and Technology (now KNUST), a Post-graduate.

He holds a Diploma in Management and MBA (Henley Management College) now Henley Business School, Greenlands, Henley on Thames, United Kingdom.

READ MORE: Kwame Awuah-Darko sues Ken Agyapong for GHC5m

He is also very politically active, having been parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His Business experiences stretch beyond the shores of Ghana through other African countries to various EU destinations.

He was Managing Director of Matrix International Holdings UK Ltd, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Matrix International Holdings, an international remittance company licensed and regulated by the UK Financial Services Authority (FSA) with operations in seven EU countries and Eighteen African Countries  with an annual turnover in excess of USD 200 million.

EOCO chases Awuah-Darko

Awuah-Darko is at the centre over some alleged payments and withdrawals from the government's account at BOST.

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) is on the heels of Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko.

The account in question is the Chief of Staff’s 'Sundry Account' which the BOST boss regularly lodged money into and reportedly cashed by the Office of the Chief of Staff under President John Mahama.

Even though the amount involved has not yet been disclosed by EOCO, Daily Guide learnt that it runs into several millions of Ghana cedis.

The ‘invitation’ extended to Mr Awuah Darko, who is current cooling off in the United States – where he has been for some months following the National Democratic Congress (NDC) humiliating defeat in last December’s general election – was issued on Tuesday when his name reportedly popped up concerning the withdrawals.

The BOST has been in the news lately following the release of large quantities of contaminated fuel (dirty oil) to private companies for distribution by the current Managing Director, Alfred Obeng Boateng.

The BOST action sparked heated political debate when the minority NDC called for Mr. Obeng Boateng’s suspension, but the majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) hit back, exposing the BOST under Mahama’s NDC of being behind the contamination of fuel in the country when it was in power.

The majority revealed that there was evidence to show that about 12 million litres of the same contaminated fuel were sold to about 36 unlicensed entities and individuals in 2016 during the tenure of Mr. Awuah-Darko under the Mahama administration.

READ MORE: Sometimes I miss the services of Anas - Kennedy Agyapong

According to the majority, there is evidence to show how the Awuah-Darko-led management transferred over GH¢40 million to the presidency under John Mahama in a very bizarre manner.

The Centre for National Affairs (CNA) in a petition has dragged Awuah-Darko, before the Office of the Special Prosecutor for investigations into some of his dealings while he was in office.

The petitioners said they were triggering Act 959, which empowers the Special Prosecutor to investigate suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Rogue Trader: Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku Adoboli? Rogue Trader Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku Adoboli?
Rot at BOST: Sometimes I miss the services of Anas - Kennedy Agyapong Rot at BOST Sometimes I miss the services of Anas - Kennedy Agyapong
Insensitive Government: You're killing us - Trotro drivers to Akufo-Addo Insensitive Government You're killing us - Trotro drivers to Akufo-Addo
Protest: Spare parts dealers threaten demonstration over hardship Protest Spare parts dealers threaten demonstration over hardship
Tragedy: 7 students killed in road accident Tragedy 7 students killed in road accident
Rogue Trader: Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from deportation Rogue Trader Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from deportation

Recommended Videos

Local News: Zoomlion drivers withdraw services as refuse piles up in Accra Local News Zoomlion drivers withdraw services as refuse piles up in Accra
Local News: Why I crossed Akufo-Addo's convoy - Man reveals Local News Why I crossed Akufo-Addo's convoy - Man reveals
Local News: Deporting me to Ghana worse than being jailed in UK – Adoboli Local News Deporting me to Ghana worse than being jailed in UK – Adoboli



Top Articles

1 Seth Nana Amowi Man who crossed Akufo-Addo's convoy reveals reasonbullet
2 KNUST Mixed 'Katanga, Conti hall' has spiritual implications -...bullet
3 Insensitive Government You're killing us - Trotro drivers to Akufo-Addobullet
4 Acquitted Nurse accused of raping Italian woman at Damongo freedbullet
5 Dominic Obeng-Andoh Obengfo denies being responsible for Stacy's...bullet
6 Rogue Trader Kweku Adoboli gets last-minute reprieve from...bullet
7 Weird Man crosses Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to kill...bullet
8 Illegal Mining Gov’t to name and sack MMDCEs involved in...bullet
9 Rot at BOST Sometimes I miss the services of Anas -...bullet
10 Tragedy 7 students killed in road accidentbullet

Related Articles

Rot at BOST Sometimes I miss the services of Anas - Kennedy Agyapong
Minimum Wage Gov’t increases minimum wage by 10%
10% increment Daily minimum wage increased to GHc10.65
In Sunyani Speeding truck kills pregnant woman, 3 others at food joint
Ghana Turning e-waste into art at country's toxic dump
Parliament The full list of MPs who approved the 2018 budget for Ministry of Special Development Initiatives
Odekro Report Here are the MPs who absented themselves from Parliament
Newspaper review Today’s Front Pages [August 22, 2017]
IMF Bailout Gov’t not extending IMF programme due to conflicting plans - Economist
Ghana's Indebtedness Ghana’s debt stock to reduce slightly by end 2017 - Dr Bawumia

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
7 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
8 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
9 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

6 arrested for breaking into church and stealing instruments
Theft 6 arrested for breaking into church and stealing instruments
Creation Of New Regions Dagbon Chiefs 'fight' removal of Chereponi from Northern region
File Photo
Eye Complications 300,000 Ghanaians risk going blind - Ghana Health Service
Waste Management Zoomlion drivers withdraw services as refuse piles up in Accra
X
Advertisement