All you need to know about Kingsley Awuah-Darko

Kingsley Awuah Darko, former managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) & Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is a Banker by profession.

He has served his country in several capacities including the Directorship of SIC, City Investments Co. Ltd, and Roman Ridge School.

He has also served as project officer for Vanguard Assurance Co. Ltd. Kingsley Awuah Darko, born 4th January, 1969, holds a BA Law (Hons) from the University of Science and Technology (now KNUST), a Post-graduate.

He holds a Diploma in Management and MBA (Henley Management College) now Henley Business School, Greenlands, Henley on Thames, United Kingdom.

He is also very politically active, having been parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His Business experiences stretch beyond the shores of Ghana through other African countries to various EU destinations.

He was Managing Director of Matrix International Holdings UK Ltd, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Matrix International Holdings, an international remittance company licensed and regulated by the UK Financial Services Authority (FSA) with operations in seven EU countries and Eighteen African Countries with an annual turnover in excess of USD 200 million.

EOCO chases Awuah-Darko

Awuah-Darko is at the centre over some alleged payments and withdrawals from the government's account at BOST.

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) is on the heels of Kingsley Kwame Awuah-Darko.

The account in question is the Chief of Staff’s 'Sundry Account' which the BOST boss regularly lodged money into and reportedly cashed by the Office of the Chief of Staff under President John Mahama.

Even though the amount involved has not yet been disclosed by EOCO, Daily Guide learnt that it runs into several millions of Ghana cedis.

The ‘invitation’ extended to Mr Awuah Darko, who is current cooling off in the United States – where he has been for some months following the National Democratic Congress (NDC) humiliating defeat in last December’s general election – was issued on Tuesday when his name reportedly popped up concerning the withdrawals.

The BOST has been in the news lately following the release of large quantities of contaminated fuel (dirty oil) to private companies for distribution by the current Managing Director, Alfred Obeng Boateng.

The BOST action sparked heated political debate when the minority NDC called for Mr. Obeng Boateng’s suspension, but the majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) hit back, exposing the BOST under Mahama’s NDC of being behind the contamination of fuel in the country when it was in power.

The majority revealed that there was evidence to show that about 12 million litres of the same contaminated fuel were sold to about 36 unlicensed entities and individuals in 2016 during the tenure of Mr. Awuah-Darko under the Mahama administration.

According to the majority, there is evidence to show how the Awuah-Darko-led management transferred over GH¢40 million to the presidency under John Mahama in a very bizarre manner.

The Centre for National Affairs (CNA) in a petition has dragged Awuah-Darko, before the Office of the Special Prosecutor for investigations into some of his dealings while he was in office.

The petitioners said they were triggering Act 959, which empowers the Special Prosecutor to investigate suspected corruption and corruption-related offences.