Further allegations suggest that the GIPC spent 50 million cedis on foreign travel and 6 million cedis on local travel over the past six years. These expenditures are particularly troubling, given reports that the organisation is struggling to pay the salaries and provident fund contributions of its employees.

The revelations have sparked outrage among the public, with many questioning the government's role in the matter. Critics argue that the situation reflects broader issues of state capture and corruption. The post also suggests that the government has been deflecting responsibility for the country's challenges by blaming external factors like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict while engaging in reckless expenditure of the country's scarce resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

As these allegations continue to circulate, the public awaits a response from the GIPC and relevant authorities.

The GIPC announced their relocation to the Vivo Place, No. A1 Rangoon Lane, Cantonments, Accra on Monday, November, 2, 2020.