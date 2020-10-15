The woman, named Sarah Quansah Hayford, said she has been married to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker since 2009.

Speaking on Accra based Kasapa FM, she said that they got married on 8th June 2013 at a public event that saw them signing their marriage documents at the court and have since been living with the late MP at Tarkwa.

Sarah Quansah Hayford said she later got to know that the late legislator was still married to his first wife after the latter called her in 2016 to inform her that Ekow Quansah Hayford was still married to her.

“At the time Ophelia called me, I had been married to Ekow for the past three years and living with him at Tarkwa. Feeling very shocked, I called my husband and asked him who Ophelia was? He told me to ignore her whenever she calls me and I told him he needed to explain things to me because the woman keeps sending me text messages.”

“It emerged that he had not officially divorced his first wife as he indicated but he couldn’t tell me the truth, the reason why I agreed to marry him. I asked what was the way forward and my late husband told me that he’ll sort out the issue and so I was waiting for his action.”

“But since then I never heard from anyone including his first wife. I’ve been staying with him at Tarkwa and he visits his mother occasionally on weekends being the only child.”

Ekow Quansah Hayford

“When the matter came up I went to see his mother for a discussion and she told me to hold my peace and that the issue has already happened. It is true that her son is already married and has married me as well.”

“All the family members know and accept that Ekow has two wives and so I shouldn’t be worried. This is what his mother told me,” Sarah added.