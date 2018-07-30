Pulse.com.gh logo
Allow under-40s to contest presidency – Kotei Dzani


Businessman and member of the Council of State, Dr. Kotei Dzane has called for the change of laws that will allow persons below the ages of 40 to contest for President.

He said Ghana can emulate other developed nations that allows for younger participation in leadership.

“We need to spark up the debate on the appropriate age for Presidency in this country. As young parliamentarians, the ball is in your court. It is up to you to bring it before the House, start a conversation,” he said.

He made these comments at the inauguration of the Young Parliamentarians Forum at the Speaker’s Lounge, Parliament House.

Citing examples of young leaders around the world, Dr Dzani said “Indeed, the World over, young people are leading the way. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became Prime Minister of Canada at the age of 37 years of age. President Macron became President of France at age 39. Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern was elected at 37 years of age in 2017.”

“Before my election to the Council of State, the assumption was that only old people could serve in that capacity, I am happy I got the chance to make history, as the youngest person to be elected as member of the Council of State in the commonwealth and I know that whether or not other young people will get the chance to serve on the Council depends on how I serve,” he said.

Dr. Dzani explained that it is possible for young people to take their place at the decision making table because he and many others around the world have been able to do it. Being elected to serve on the Council of State at the age of 37, makes him the youngest person to serve in this capacity in Ghana.

