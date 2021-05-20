‘It can cause anal cancer’ – AMA cautions toilet operators against newspaper usage

The move is geared towards improving the standards and maintain strict hygienic conditions at public places of convenience.

Pulse Ghana

Head of Public Health Department of the AMA, Florence Kuukyi, said the use of newspapers for wiping of the buttocks can be dangerous.

"Because of the chemical used in printing these newspapers and materials, using them for anal cleaning can cause anal cancer or cancer of the anus,” she said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

“Furthermore, these materials are highly contaminated due to their handling hence the need to desist from using them.”

She further stated that every public toilet facility must have a handwashing basin and clean seats.

According to her, hygienic floors are also a must, while sanitation papers must be used instead of newspapers or other printed materials.