This follows an earlier warning by the AMA to the Church to vacate the area in which they refuse to comply with orders.
AMA demolishes church for operating without license
A combined team of police and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) task force on Monday, August 1, 2022, demolished the Apostolic Movers and Shakers Chapel building at Dansoman for operating without a permit.
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) said the measure was necessary to serve as a deterrent to churches who defied orders to "stop work and produce permit".
According to the Assembly, the demolishing exercise is an activity the assembly has been embarking on for a very long time and is going to continue as far as some churches have decided to erect illegal structures.
