RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

AMA demolishes church for operating without license

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A combined team of police and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) task force on Monday, August 1, 2022, demolished the Apostolic Movers and Shakers Chapel building at Dansoman for operating without a permit.

Demolition
Demolition

This follows an earlier warning by the AMA to the Church to vacate the area in which they refuse to comply with orders.

Recommended articles

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) said the measure was necessary to serve as a deterrent to churches who defied orders to "stop work and produce permit".

According to the Assembly, the demolishing exercise is an activity the assembly has been embarking on for a very long time and is going to continue as far as some churches have decided to erect illegal structures.

Watch the video below:

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Okudzeto Ablakwa and wife, Nuhella Seidu

Okudzeto Ablakwa celebrates wife as she bags Master's Degree in Law

Ghanaian arrested in US over $5m romance scam

Kenneth Anim: Ghanaian arrested in US over $5m romance scam

Hon. Adwoa Safo

Akufo-Addo sacks Adwoa Safo as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection

Mobile money booth

MoMo agents plead with gov't to extend SIM card re-registration to January 2023