AMA to demolish over 30 brothels along the Korle Gonno beach

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) will embark on a demolition exercise that will see over thirty (30) illegal structures along the Korle Gonno Beach.

The demolition will also stretch to Chorkor and the Old Winneba Road in the Ablekuma South Constituency.

According to the Head of Public Affairs of AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the illegal structures are occupied by prostitutes and criminals.

Mr. Nii Ankrah explained that the illegal structures had created a state of fear for residents in the Ablekuma community as they have continuously been terrorized by criminals who use the structures as their hideouts.

He also said the decision to demolish the structures followed a petition from the Chief of Korle Gonno, Nii Tackie Owuowuo III, to the Korle District Police Station and copied to the Assembly.

Relatedly, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah with her team and the A.M.A stormed the Agbogbloshie market to engage traders to desist from any unhygienic practices as the health of patrons of the market were at risk.

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (A.M.A), Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah who was with the minister to inspect the sanitary conditions of the market told the market women to be prepared to help government achieved the clean city agenda since cleanliness is a shared responsibility.