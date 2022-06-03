Reports stated that armed robbers allegedly broke into the office of the school and burnt it down.
Amansie South District: Teacher Ewuraama donates computers to school burnt by fire
A young and kind-hearted Ghanaian teacher, Madina Adutwumwaa Asare, popularly known as Teacher Ewuraama with the support of Amansie South residents living abroad has donated 17 computers, and learning materials to the Nyankomase T.I Ahmadiyya Basic school in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region after the school was raised down by fire.
The headmaster of T. I Ahmadiyya Basic school narrating the incident said when he returned to the school on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 6:45 am, the students reported that the office burnt due to electrical faults.
He said he rushed to the office to trace the electrical faults since he was once an electrician but found none of the faults that could lead to the fire outbreak.
The laptops, computers, printers, photocopy machines, and others were not seen after the fire outbreak.
Madina Adutwumwaa championed efforts to put the school back in shape with the requisite renovation and the replacement of the lost items to help put back the smiles of teachers and learners with the support of some Amansie South residents living abroad.
Amansie South citizens abroad members helped with the construction of the burnt offices and also donated laptops.
All the efforts were engineered by the father of Teacher Ewuraama who doubles as the financial secretary of the Amansie South citizens abroad.
All other items donated to the school was the contribution from her social media followers, friends, and colleagues who helped to purchase the computers, laptops, stationaries, a projector, bags, and sanitary for the school.
