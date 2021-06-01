RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ambulance carrying cement was being test-driven by mechanic - Ambulance Service says

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The National Ambulance Service has said that it will lodge an official complaint with the police to investigate the use of one of its ambulances to carry bags of cement.

Ambulance used to convey cement as Ghanaians die due to its unavailability
Ambulance used to convey cement as Ghanaians die due to its unavailability Ambulance used to convey cement as Ghanaians die due to its unavailability Pulse Ghana

Public Relations Officer of the service Simon Yusif Kawula told Accra-based Citi FM in an interview on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, that the ambulance in question had a fault with its gearbox and was sent to a mechanic to repair at Manprobi in Accra.

Recommended articles

He confirmed that the said ambulance is one of the 307 purchased in 2019 under the One-constituency-One-Ambulance initiative and distributed to the various parts of the country.

Kawula added that the ambulance which belongs to the Sege constituency in the Greater Accra region was being test-driven by the mechanic before it ended up at Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region where it was filmed being used for the haulage of cement.

READ ALSO: Ambulance used to carry cement as Ghanaians die due to its unavailability (video)

The Ambulance Service’s reaction follows a disheartening video that shows a group of men loading bags of cement into the state-owned ambulance unapologetically.

Two men, believed to be workers at a cement shop, were captured busily packing them into the ambulance in compliance with instructions by a middle-aged man, clad in a pink Lacoste with a bald head.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

SAD: How a 54-year-old caregiver maltreated an 11-month-old baby who later died

Parents arrested for burying sickle cell child alive in Central Region

A woman .in handcuffs

Read Barbara Mahama’s teary tribute to late soldier husband four years on

Major Maxwell Adam Mahama

35-year-old nurse bleeds to death after delivery in Koforidua

The late Priscilla Baah