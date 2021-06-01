Ambulance carrying cement was being test-driven by mechanic - Ambulance Service says

He confirmed that the said ambulance is one of the 307 purchased in 2019 under the One-constituency-One-Ambulance initiative and distributed to the various parts of the country.

Kawula added that the ambulance which belongs to the Sege constituency in the Greater Accra region was being test-driven by the mechanic before it ended up at Budumburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region where it was filmed being used for the haulage of cement.

The Ambulance Service’s reaction follows a disheartening video that shows a group of men loading bags of cement into the state-owned ambulance unapologetically.