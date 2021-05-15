America’s United Airlines begin direct flight operations to Ghana

The passengers were treated to a good dose of Ghanaian culture as well.

The landing of the Dreamline 787 was welcomed by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, the Minister of Transport, MD of the Ghana Airport Company among other dignitaries.

After welcoming the flight, Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan said the start of the United Airlines service will also promote trade relations between the two countries.

“United Airlines has commenced direct flights between Ghana and the United States, helping to expand our bilateral connections,” Ambassador Sullivan said.

The airline will operate three flights per week to Accra, offering passengers more travelling options to the US.