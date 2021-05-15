RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

America’s United Airlines begin direct flight operations to Ghana

Starting today, Saturday, May 15, 2021, US-based United Airlines will operate a direct flight to Ghana.

This comes after the country welcomed a passenger flight operations from Washington to Accra by United Airlines. Its Dreamline 787 landed at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The passengers were treated to a good dose of Ghanaian culture as well.

The landing of the Dreamline 787 was welcomed by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, the Minister of Transport, MD of the Ghana Airport Company among other dignitaries.

After welcoming the flight, Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan said the start of the United Airlines service will also promote trade relations between the two countries.

“United Airlines has commenced direct flights between Ghana and the United States, helping to expand our bilateral connections,” Ambassador Sullivan said.

The airline will operate three flights per week to Accra, offering passengers more travelling options to the US.

United Airlines which is the 3rd largest airline in the world as measured by fleet size and a number of routes, will compete with Delta on the Accra- New York JFK route.

