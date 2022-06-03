An opportunist who is insane demonstrates with weapons — Adom-Otchere to Vormawor

The Ghanaians including broadcasters Captain Smart and Okatakyie Afrifa, convener of the #FixTheCountry, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, and Mensah Thompson, are asking the Police to allow demonstrators to carry their registered weapons to the march to protect themselves.

The aggrieved citizens in a statement said "We will bring our own security company to provide protection to demonstrators. All weapons held by demonstrators or by the contracted security personnel will be for personal protection only; and all weapons will be duly permitted in accordance with the Arms and Ammunitions Act, 1972 (NRCD 9) e) Proposed route and destination: We expect that the Demonstrators will gather at Circle."

Adon-Otchere reacting to the development said the activist needs to be admitted to the psychiatric hospital adding that they need to undergo what he described as a "megalomania" problem.

Speaking on his show dubbed 'Touchscreen Analysis' on Thursday, June 2, 2022, to analyze the content of a letter Oliver Barker-Vormawor had written on behalf of some members seeking to demonstrate, Adom-Otchere said "This young man [Barker-Vormawor] writes to the Police that he wants to have a demonstration and he says he wants to arm the demonstrators, that kind of talk; insane talk like that; and the next minute, he is on social media begging, what is he begging for, are you sick?"

"They are so childish and infantile, they think this nation-building is some child’s play, some foolishness, so, they just come back from London and they have megalomania, their shoulders are higher than their head…we all can’t be either NPP or NDC but we must agree on certain fundamental principles that we don’t want such foolishness in our society, this is foolishness," he stated.

Meanwhile, broadcast journalist Captain Smart has described as "insane", a letter written to the police by one of the organizers that the demonstrators would carry their own weapons.

"It is insane that anybody will write that to the police...Whoever did that is insane and I think the police should arrest that person...I do not support violence and even though things are not right in this country, I cannot even hold a blade for a demonstration," he told 3FM in an interview.

"We did the first one successfully without violence, so, why do we have to be violent. I do not support violence in any shape or form," Captain Smart added.

The individuals are protesting to express their displeasure over the economic hardships, worsening economic conditions, draconian taxes, state capture, and land grabbing as well as the high cost of fuel in the country.