Anas was off the scene for a while and he has bounced back with an investigative piece aimed at unraveling the corrupt practices in relation to the business side of the Coronavirus pandemic (certain individuals are making money off the coronavirus with the excuse of selling potent cures)

In announcing the documentary, Anas in a post on Facebook said, “Are you ready? It's coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on BBC Africa Eye. All major stations in Ghana.

In a tweet by BBC Africa, the media outlet revealed that the exposé, themed: Corona Quacks is a joint operation with Anas.

"Uncovering a Covid-19 scam worth tens of thousands of dollars. An investigation by @anasaremeyawanas and BBC Africa Eye," the tweet read.

Additionally, they noted that the investigative piece will be aired on Monday, June 29, 2020.

