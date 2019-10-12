The documentary implicated two lecturers of the University of Ghana and others from the University of Lagos in Nigeria.

Speaking on Joy FM's current affairs show Saturday, Mr Baako said Anas declined to be part of project, citing other projects he is involved in as the reason he rejected the offer.

“There is no Anas in there because it wasn’t as if an opportunity did not exist for an Anas to be in there, but Anas declined to be part of this particular project. [This is] because he is doing so many other things and I did not want an Anas to be in there,” he explained on Newsfile.

“BBC are capable…in fact when it comes to infrastructural, logistical and all those things they have more than Tiger Eye especially BBC Africa Eye…there is a close relationship between Tiger Eye and BBC Africa Eye though.”

The BBC’s undercover documentary, which was premiered on Monday, focuses on sexual harassment in two of West Africa’s most prestigious universities.

Some lecturers from the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Legos were captured allegedly seeking sexual favours from prospective students in exchange for good grades.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor of UG were both implicated in the documentary and have since been interdicted by the University.