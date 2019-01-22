A lawyer and a senior lecturer of the Ghana School of Law, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, has called for Anas Aremeyaw Anas to be interrogated as part of investigations into the murder of journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

The undercover reporter, who is a key member of the Tiger PI crew, was shot dead last Wednesday at Madina in Accra.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

The late Ahmed Hussein-Suale played a key role in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football.

Mr. Opoku-Agyemang says the Police must leave no one out if they really want to solve murder of the late journalist.

According to him, every person who has been investigated by Hussein-Suale, as well as his work colleagues, should also be investigated.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, the lawyer said Anas must equally be interrogated on "when he heard it [about the death of Hussein-Suale], who informed him, how he heard it, how his informant relayed the information to him."

He added: “You’re fighting for something which is good but certainly you’re also stamping on the toes of others, denying others of their daily bread and maybe you’ve seen something at where you work and may want to stop but because your colleagues may think you will disclose certain information, they may also haunt you so we should not discount anything.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed interrogating lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong and former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, over the murder of journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.