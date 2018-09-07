Pulse.com.gh logo
Anas' latest expose has one message, don't give to child beggars


'Chained by Begging' Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to child beggars on the street

'Chained by Begging' shows that seeing a child begging on the streets is deeper than just that. There's more to it. More in the region of cross-border child trafficking.

Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to child beggars on the street play

Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to child beggars on the street

Travel anywhere on the streets of Accra and you’re sure to find one thing; a child begging for money at one of the traffic lights. The same goes for Kumasi and other cities in Ghana.

For the average Ghanaian whose hospitality meter is high up as the world perceives, this is not just a regular norm despite the situation spreading like wildfire.

It is not just another kid standing by the streets to find what to eat. Thinking about it brings up so many questions. Why is this poor child on the street? Where do they sleep at night? In times where proper accommodation can’t even calm the hard situations of the nation’s flood moments, how do these ones cope? What happened to their education? What is the future?

So, in all the thoughts, they give. Little or large, they give so these children could eat.

This, however, is not the usual sad story like it seems seeing a child beggar on the streets of Accra or any part of this country Ghana.

It is bigger than you’ll ever know. This kind of big that reaches the heights of cross-border child trafficking.

In Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest expose ‘Chained by Begging’ the investigative journalist shows that the rise in numbers of children begging on the streets is not just by coincidence but backed by some ‘masters’ manipulating the system.

The laws of Ghana do not support child begging which is mostly associated with trafficking, separation from family and exploitative child labour, acts also deemed illegal in the country. The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and section 87 (1-2) of the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560) child begging is child abuse.

So, the simple message here is don’t feed these ‘masters’ of child begging by giving to that child on the streets as the help of Immigration, Social Welfare and the various Ministries are required to help curb the situation.

Do not give to child beggars. That's the first step to solving the problem of child trafficking and child abuse in the case of cross-border trafficking in begging play

Do not give to child beggars. That's the first step to solving the problem of child trafficking and child abuse in the case of cross-border trafficking in begging

We are urging the public to be committed to the #KidsOutFuture “3Rs”:

• React: to children begging on the street. It is a worrying situation to see innocent children on the streets begging. It is an abuse of the child so please do not ignore it.

• Record: by taking a photo or make a note of the location at which you saw the child begging taking place.

• Report: to the nearest policeman or police station the incidence. You can follow up on your reported cases to ensure has been attended to.

Whom do I report child beggars to? DDOVSU, AMA, TRAFFIC POLICE or DSW

Watch the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' latest video below:

 

