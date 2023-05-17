According to the ruling, Anas must show his face in chambers anytime he is expected to testify in the criminal case against him by former Ghana Football Association President, Kwasi Nyantakyi.
Anas must testify without facemask in chambers – An Accra High Court rules
An Accra High Court has ruled that popular investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has to testify in chambers without his face mask.
This comes after the Supreme Court quashed an earlier ruling by a lower court giving permission for Anas to testify in camera.
It will be recalled that, in 2018, Nyantakyi was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.
This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.
Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.
He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and corruption by a public officer, but was later granted bail with some sureties.
Although his lifetime ban was subsequently reduced to 15 years following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) three years ago, Nyantakyi’s reputation remains damaged.
In March 2023, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong was awarded damages of GHc50,000 after winning his longstanding legal battle against undercover journalist Anas.
Anas had sued the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) for defamation following the premiere of his Number 12 exposé.
This was after the legislator also aired a documentary titled “Who watches the watchman”, where he described Anas as corrupt, a blackmailer and an extortionist.
