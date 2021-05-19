RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

My numbers for Swansea and Ghana show I’m getting better – Andre Ayew

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Swansea City forward Andre Ayew believes his quality has not waned despite playing in the English Championship.

My numbers for Swansea and Ghana show I’m getting better – Andre Ayew
My numbers for Swansea and Ghana show I’m getting better – Andre Ayew Pulse Ghana

The 31-year-old maintains that he’s rather getting better, citing his numbers with the Jack Army and the Black Stars.

Recommended articles

Ayew also revealed that he had offers from Premier League clubs but turned them down to stay at Swansea.

"Some people will say maybe my career has dwindled because I'm playing in the championship and let me say there were offers to go and play in the Premier and I could have jumped at the first offer that came in, but no," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"Sometimes it's not every offer that comes that you have to take, you first look at your happiness and then consult your family and the team and see what is best before making a decision.

"I really don't think I have lost anything, look at my numbers both here and at the [Ghana] national team, they are getting better and I'm happy for the journey I took."

Ayew netted his 17th goal of the season when Swansea beat Barnsley 1-0 in the first-leg of the Championship play-offs semifinal on Monday.

He has also scored five times in his last 10 matches for Ghana, helping the West African nation to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Ghana captain will be hoping to lead Swansea back into the Premier League after coming close last season.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Somalia rejects John Mahama as AU envoy

John Mahama

Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Lighthouse pastor standing against ‘disloyalty’ was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam George warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT pressure

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam Goerge warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT advocacy

Watch: Bernard Avle explains what led to the arrest of Citi TV’s Caleb Kudah

Bernard Avle