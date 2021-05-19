My numbers for Swansea and Ghana show I’m getting better – Andre Ayew

Ayew also revealed that he had offers from Premier League clubs but turned them down to stay at Swansea.

"Some people will say maybe my career has dwindled because I'm playing in the championship and let me say there were offers to go and play in the Premier and I could have jumped at the first offer that came in, but no," he told BBC Sport Africa.

"Sometimes it's not every offer that comes that you have to take, you first look at your happiness and then consult your family and the team and see what is best before making a decision.

"I really don't think I have lost anything, look at my numbers both here and at the [Ghana] national team, they are getting better and I'm happy for the journey I took."

Ayew netted his 17th goal of the season when Swansea beat Barnsley 1-0 in the first-leg of the Championship play-offs semifinal on Monday.

He has also scored five times in his last 10 matches for Ghana, helping the West African nation to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).